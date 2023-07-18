The Summer School in medicine is back at the Campus Bio-medico University of Rome, the first in Italy which, in its second edition, will be held from 4 to 8 September. Registrations are open until places are filled. And until Friday 4 August it will be possible to send your application to access one of the 3 scholarships made available by the Roman university and which will be assigned according to criteria of income and merit. The initiative follows the first edition in June which was notably successful.

The proposal was born – reads a note – also to counter the phenomenon of dropping out of studies, on the increase in the 2021-2022 academic year with a +7.3% of enrolled students who dropped out of university classrooms within the first year (Censis, 2023), as well as to make a contribution to the preparation of tomorrow’s doctors. Thanks to a set of frontal teaching, experiential and laboratory activities, simulations of admission tests and orientation sessions, 100 students enrolled in the 2022/23 school year in the third and fourth year of high school will be able, in a single week, explore some scientific fields through immersive activities; attend university lectures; discover the world of scientific research by experiencing the laboratories of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome; learn about the life of the students on the university campus; understand through the tests the areas for improvement of their preparation.

It will be possible for participants to simulate the admission test valid for enrollment in the three Ucbm degree courses in ‘Medicine and Surgery’, ‘Medicine and Surgery’ and ‘Medicine and Surgery ‘MedTech” and get in touch with the methodologies and Cordua Srl training courses with discounts. For the 2024/25 academic year there will be two admission tests to the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome scheduled for January and March 2024. They will be open to students in the penultimate and last year of high school, with the possibility for everyone to take the test twice. All members will be offered personalized advice and orientation support, as well as the assistance of internal tutors chosen and selected by the Roman university. And during the week, lessons in Economics and Law will also be provided with the professors of the Luiss University, to orient themselves on the educational offer of the latter. In the evening, for members with a residential formula, space for moments of aggregation and relaxation organized by the University.