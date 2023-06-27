The former Valencian president Francisco Camps (on the left) shakes hands with Ricardo Costa on his reinstatement in 2012 as a deputy of the Valencian Parliament, after both were declared innocent in the ‘suit case’. joseph jordan

The defense of Francisco Camps has counterattacked this Tuesday in the trial hosted by the National Court against the former Valencian president for his alleged involvement in the Gürtel case, and has focused on trying to destroy the testimony that Ricardo Costa, former secretary general of the regional PP, gave before the court last week, when he pointed out the former head of the Government as the entry route of the corrupt plot in the Valencian Community . Camps’ lawyer has taken advantage of the statement by Mateo Castellá, a former member of the Presidency cabinet, to ask him a series of questions that sought to question the version offered by Costa, which was right hand of the main defendant in this oral hearing.

More information

—Do you remember visits from Costa to Camps [en el Palau de la Generalitat]? The former president’s lawyer has asked Castellá.

—Well, when there was an institutional act, logically it was there. But I don’t remember any meeting in private meetings,” Castellá answered, assuring that he kept the agenda of the then head of government for years.

That question had a clear intention – to discredit Costa’s word – and has opened the ban on a whole battery of defense questions along the same lines. Last week, the former general secretary of the Valencian PP stated that Camps had a close relationship with Álvaro Pérez, alias El Whiskers, the Gürtel network man in the community. A version that the former president denies. But, according to Costa said, he himself ate on several occasions at the Palau with the two of them: “I saw the personal relationship they had. Camps and Pérez told me. I have eaten with them at the Palau de la Generalitat, and they talked about family reunions […] Pérez could ask Camps any question. He didn’t need me,” he stated.

Mateo Castellá, during his statement this Tuesday in the trial against Camps.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. See also Ukraine receives advanced missiles and cannons..and Putin warns subscribe

With this context as a backdrop, Camps’ lawyer has tried this Tuesday to subtract the veracity of Costa:

—Do you remember any food from Costa y Camps at the Palau? —She insisted on his questions to Castellá.

“No, I don’t remember any private or particular meal,” the witness replied.

—Do you know Álvaro Pérez?

—He was the person who was in charge of the microphones, the scenery… at the party’s events.

—Do you remember any meeting in the Palau between Costa, Camps and Pérez?

-No. When all this happened, in 2009, we began to review everything, and it is not recorded. I had nothing of him. I searched [Francisco] Correa, Álvaro Pérez and those people who appeared in the press… and I did not see that they had gone through the Presidency in the time that I was there.

—If Pérez had been there, would he be there?

—Of course, it was automatic, everything is reflected.

—Do you know that Pérez was a friend of Camps?

—I knew the president’s friends at that time, and in no case had a relationship with Pérez. It was someone totally different from him. [Pérez era] a very colorful character, and the kind of people he was friends with President it was more discreet.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, which is requesting two and a half years in prison for Camps, maintains that the former leader of the PP favored the Gürtel network due to the close relationship he had with El Bigotes, and ensures that he gave “verbal instructions” for them to be awarded the works of booth of Large Projects at the Fitur 2009 tourism fair, held in Madrid.