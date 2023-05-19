The drought that plagues the Region of Murcia is revealing a worrying picture: fountains without a drop of water, ditches with almost non-existent currents and hectares of crops that have stopped dyeing the rural landscape green. A reality that changes the face of the Community and that feeds the concern of those who have experienced this transformation. This is the case of Inés Turpín, a woman from Murcia who, motivated by rage and nostalgia for another era, used her publicist skills to give life to a protest project that was entrusted to her in a master’s degree course that she is studying in Madrid. For this, she allied herself with Alba Tomás, a Canarian classmate who did not hesitate to join her efforts to give voice and visibility to the current panorama of the Region.

Aware of the great challenge they faced, they used the ‘hacking’ technique and ‘impersonated’ the identity of Greenpeace for their work ‘Drought Route’. “As it was a job requirement, we took as a reference the campaign that the NGO carried out in El Corte Inglés, called ‘It’s never spring anymore’ and we started from that base,” explains Inés. The young woman, who has been closely acquainted with the ravages caused by climate change in her land, was inspired by the name of some towns in the Region to enhance “the little sense it makes that they are called that now.”

Taking Campos del Río and Fuente Álamo as a reference, “we came to the conclusion that this denomination no longer represents the present”. The visit to the first municipality “moved and surprised” them: “Of course it has a river, but in summer it dries up, and right now the flow is very fine.” A feeling that was repeated as soon as they set foot in the second location. “We were talking to the neighbors and they told us that before there were fountains and that they could drink from them, but now there are practically two left and you can’t drink from there,” continues the Murcian. A reality check that magnified the desire to give voice to two towns that “need urgent help.”

For this reason, they chose to baptize them with “more representative” names and capture this idea on posters that, later, “we paste on each one of them.” This is how ‘Campos sin Río’ and ‘Ni Fuente Ni Álamo’ arose. Likewise, determined to give visibility beyond both municipal confines, “we created two other posters to place them in Murcia” with the distance that separates the city from these enclaves and the slogan ‘Murcia exists, climate change also’ as the finishing touch.



Campaign posters.



IT and AT







The public reaction was immediate. “People loved it because of how realistic it is,” confesses Inés, who noticed first-hand the grief and dismay of the residents, “especially in Fuente Álamo.” A constant concern that publicists use as a motor to fully immerse themselves in a class project that has already become a true personal project. “We want you to join the cause, we encourage you to change the names of your cities and towns whose names are no longer identified with the reality we are experiencing,” the young women ask.

“Now we are putting together a video to give our idea greater visibility,” they advance about the future of the campaign. An initiative that has already borne fruit among the citizens who have stopped to read the posters, and which promises to become an antidote to raise awareness about “the need for a quick and effective solution”, since “this historic drought is only the I start if we don’t give him an answer.”