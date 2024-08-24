Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2024 – 18:43

The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, highlighted the slow disinflation process in the face of stronger activity indices in a lecture at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In the panel that proposed to reassess the effectiveness and transmission of monetary policy, Campos Neto pondered the reasons for the slow disinflation process, according to the presentation released by the event organizers, since the panel was not broadcast.

The document points out that he highlighted a change in the power of monetary policy and in the parameters and on interventions and shocks, considering a possible obstruction of channels. This reflection was shown after the presentation of coordinated actions of Central Banks and the monetary tightening cycles.

The presentation continues by discussing support measures, interventions and debt, with data on the energy of fiscal relief measures in Brazil and Europe and balance sheets from the United States. Regarding Brazil, Campos Neto spoke of measures with a fiscal impact, such as the advancement of social programs like Bolsa Família, the BNDES’s targeted credit and estimates of the neutral interest rate.

The Central Bank president highlighted three situations in other countries. The first point was related to Japan’s monetary policy and its impact on the markets – in early August, the increase in interest rates in the country caused strong turbulence in the markets, with a fall in the Tokyo Stock Exchange that affected other stock exchanges. He also spoke about the impact of the US elections on inflation, with possible changes in fiscal policy, import tariffs and immigration rules. In the case of China, he broke down some economic activity data, such as the real estate market and capacity utilization index, and how this reflects on the global economy.

Next, he addressed the limited space for economic policy, highlighting the behavior of treasuries, data on US debt and the annual potential for growth and public spending until 2030. He mentioned the fragmentation of global supply chains and green inflation and ended the presentation by highlighting the cost of rolling over global debt and liquidity tightness.