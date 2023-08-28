Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2023 – 4:23 pm

The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, said that the difficult international environment raised the demands of the rest of the world in relation to fiscal policy in Brazil, despite recognizing that the government has been trying to improve the situation of public accounts.

During participation in the forum of the business group Esfera Brasil in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, this Saturday, 26, Campos Neto noted that the world seems to have woken up to the fact that the time has come to pay the bill for the huge expenses in the pandemic. He cited, as an example, the downgrade of the US credit rating by Fitch and the negative market reaction to England’s attempt to lower taxes and increase spending.

The BC president pointed out that the injection of US$ 9 trillion into the global economy at the height of the pandemic, added to the monetary stimuli, avoided the economic depression, but left a bill to be paid. In a scenario of lower international liquidity, investors should ignore small errors and deviations less, which means, stressed Campos Neto, that Brazil will have to do its homework better. “The bar for the inspector in Brazil has gone up a bit,” he declared.

He mentioned the administrative reform, defended by the mayor, Arthur Lira, when pointing out that some measures, although not having an immediate result, may give Brazil a vote of confidence from the market in crossing a period of greater growth and, consequently, collection. “All initiatives along these lines make sense.”

The president of the BC recognized the government’s attempt, especially by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to improve fiscal results – “it’s in the right direction” -, also saying that the fiscal framework is “welcome”. He also recalled that not everything depends on the government, since there are measures to be considered by Congress and the Judiciary.

Despite this, Campos Neto pondered that the space for spending cuts in Brazil is limited, given the advance of expenses that rise above the limits of fiscal rules, compressing the others.

Inflation

Campos Neto stated that the Central Bank’s objective is to make a soft landing in the Brazilian economy. “I want to bring inflation down at the lowest possible cost to society,” he said.

He detailed that the objective is to have, as far as possible, the smallest drop in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the smallest generation of unemployment and the minimum disruption in the credit channel. Campos Neto defended that there were few countries in the world that managed to do what Brazil has done in terms of falling inflation versus what it cost.

The BC president also commented on the recent upward surprises with current inflation. “If we take food away from home and cars, within the Transport part, it explains almost all the surprise”, said Campos Neto, who related the movement of cars to the temporary subsidy of the federal government to car assemblers.

Copom

The leader also stated that he believes that the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will always be guided by the technical argument. “The BC proved to be a very technical institution, with a highly qualified staff,” he said.

For him, the coexistence of directors with a government that did not appoint them, as well as the opposite, is the first great test of the autonomy of the autarchy. “I think that’s healthy,” he said.

Campos Neto stressed that it is important to play within the rules in which two directors will have to be replaced every two years. The mix of new and old directors, he considered, is healthy because it combines existing in-house knowledge with, sometimes, an outsider’s perception.

“I really believe in diversity. The more diverse the Copom is, the better it will be”, he amended. “There is no problem with having different opinions, we even like it.”

The reporters traveled at the invitation of Esfera Brasil.