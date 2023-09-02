admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/01/2023 – 15:54

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Friday that Brazilian inflation has been showing a slow improvement – ​​although the battle has not yet been won – and that, even, inflationary expectations for 2023 almost entered within the reference range before the readjustment of fuels by Petrobras. “We were almost within the confidence interval. Then we had the Petrobras readjustment, which I support, it is important to follow market prices, but it made inflation rise a little.”

In addition to the effect of oil on regulated prices, Campos Neto mentioned that, in the latest inflation data, the August IPCA-15, which was slightly higher than expected, there was an influence of the Itaipu bonus on administered prices. Services inflation is falling. “The inflation numbers are improving, but still very slowly. We are making a soft landing, but the battle is not won. You have to persevere; if you don’t do the last mile, inflation could come back higher and more persistent.”

Campos Neto mentioned again that Brazil historically has a real interest rate above other countries, but that the difference for other nations, like Mexico, is smaller today than it was in the past.

He even repeated that, in addition to tax issues, the low credit recovery rate. “It is important to improve credit recovery indicators.”

The BC president also reaffirmed that Brazil had started raising interest rates earlier, in the midst of the global inflationary crisis, and that it had greater efficiency. “Brazil was more efficient in raising interest rates to combat inflation. Interest rates rose much earlier and much less, in real terms, than in the last crises. “I think it is a sign that we are maturing the target system, the importance of the independent BC and acting with credibility.”

Campos Neto made the comments at the Lide Brazil Development Forum taking place in Washington.

*The journalist Ricardo Leopoldo traveled to Washington at the invitation of Lide