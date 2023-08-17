Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2023 – 1:40 pm

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, evaluated this Thursday, 17, that the surplus primary result of last year was benefited by a higher inflation and by the freezing of civil service salaries. In the first half of this year, the Central Government registered a primary deficit of R$ 46.5 billion.

“The tax collection has surprised downwards in some cases, despite the economy growing more. When it starts to consume less goods and consumes more services, or when growth is more based on agriculture, the collection is lower”, said Campos Neto, in an interview with the portal Power 360.

For the president of the BC, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, is very committed to improving the fiscal result. “It is not an easy job to do. And there is no point in creating solutions that are not structural”, he evaluated. Once again he defended the approval of tax collection measures so that the government can achieve a zero fiscal result in 2024.

“The big question is whether these revenue measures will be approved and will generate the expected impact”, evaluated Campos Neto. “The fiscal result does not have to be exactly zero. What the market looks at is what kind of success we will have on the path towards breaking even,” he added.

Campos Neto highlighted again that Brazil needs to structurally address the real growth of public spending, which in this and the coming years should be well above expectations in other emerging countries. He mentioned once again the approval of an administrative reform as a measure that has a long-term effect with gains that can be anticipated.

“I see some unfair yearnings. I understand that there is a desire to cut expenses, but 40% of expenses are indexed by law. If it were easy, it would have been done already”, concluded the BC president.