Project Desenrola, presented by Minister Fernando Haddad, should be announced this month

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Monday (13.Feb.2023) that the Desenrola program, proposed by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadit’s in “right direction”. The proposal, which aims to renegotiate the debts of individuals, should be presented later this month.

“I think the program is very welcome. I don’t know the details, but I think it’s in the right direction.”he said during an interview with Living Wheelfrom the TV Cultura.

The Minister of Finance said that the Desenrola program has already been forwarded to the Planalto Palace and that it is now awaiting the president’s evaluation Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), but did not give details about values. The statement was made during a meeting of the PT’s national directory, in Brasília, on Monday.

The program is aimed at indebted Brazilians who receive up to 2 minimum wages, equivalent to R$ 2,640.

During the interview, the BC president said that he will “everything within your reach” to bring the financial institution closer to the Lula government. He has been a frequent target of criticism from the Chief Executive.