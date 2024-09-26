Current head of the monetary authority believes that Galípolo’s hearing will take place “naturally” and the transition will be “smooth”

The president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, said this Thursday (26.Sep.2024) that it is “wonderful“the monetary authority has 2 presidents. The director of Monetary Policy, Gabriel Galípolo, was appointed to replace him in command of the institution.

Galípolo will be questioned by the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) in the Senate on October 8. If approved, he will take office in January 2025. Campos Neto commented that a smooth transition is being made, as he had promised in August.

“Some people ask, ‘Isn’t it problematic to have two presidents?’ I say, ‘No, it’s wonderful to have two presidents, because it means that we are actually making the transition as smooth as possible.”declared Campos Neto.

The Director of Monetary Policy has sought support from senators to approve the nomination to the Senate. Campos Neto believes that the voting and hearing process will proceed with “nationality”.

“I have spoken to some senators about the importance of holding the hearing and making a smooth transition in the institutional part of the Central Bank”he said.

Campos Neto presented the Quarterly Inflation Report this Thursday (26.Sep.2024). Here is the full of the document (PDF 12 MB). The BC increased its estimate for Brazil’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth to 3.2%. The monetary authority also increased the probability of Brazil’s inflation remaining above the target ceiling from 28% to 36%.

NOMINATION OF GALÍPOLO TO THE BC

The institution’s current director of Monetary Policy was appointed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and needs approval from the Upper House to take on the new role. See the process that Galípolo will have to go through the following process: