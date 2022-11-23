The president of the monetary authority stated that it is important to fulfill the entire mandate, which ends in December 2024

The president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, said he will remain in charge of the monetary authority until December 2024, when the 1st term ends. He said that the BC’s autonomy will be tested with the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

This Wednesday (23.Nov.2022) he participated in a event of blackrock brazil, an investment management and financial services company in São Paulo. Here’s the full of the presentation (3 MB).

Campos Neto arrived this Wednesday morning (Nov 23) from Mexico, where he participated in events with investors and authorities from the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

According to him, the BC’s independence is very “recent”. The text that made the autonomy of the monetary authority possible was sanctioned in February 2021 by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Campos Neto declared that autonomy is not administrative and financial, but operational. He said it’s not a “complete autonomy”as “it was designed by my grandfather back there”🇧🇷 The president of the BC is the grandson of former economist Roberto Campos, who idealized the independence of the monetary authority in 1967.

He declared that autonomy will be “tested” with the new government. “It is the 1st time that we go through a different government”he declared.

The BC president also said that it is important for monetary authority leaders to understand that they have to comply with the mandates and to “exercise” the autonomy.

“And, just in case, that extends to me as well. It is important that I stay these 2 years and that I show that, in fact, all the effort that was made, the support of the people, the support of Congress and the support of stf [Supremo Tribunal Federal] to this movement of institutional gain that serves for moments of government transition”declared Campos Neto.

The president of the BC has already been against reappointment to the position to give more institutional independence. He may stay until December 2028, if he is appointed again to head the Central Bank. O Power360 learned that Lula is considering inviting Campos Neto to be Minister of Finance.

Lula will nominate 2 names for the BC’s board of directors in February 2023, in the 2nd month of the PT’s mandate.