the president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, said on Friday (March 31, 2023) that one of the institution’s challenges is to seek to compose a more equitable framework in upcoming public tenders, with greater participation of women and minorities.

This statement was made at the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) headquarters, in Brasília, during the Women and Men event Building a Public Sector with More Equity, promoted by TCU, the Senate and the Central Bank.

In a speech, Campos Neto spoke about the Diversity and Inclusion Program, launched this week by the Central Bank, with the purpose of using diversity as a “propelling source” of results.

He said that the program proposes to articulate actions to promote equality of gender, race, sexual orientation and other audiences, so that the Central Bank becomes a more welcoming and inclusive organization for all its collaborators.

Campos Neto said that the BC’s collegiate board has two women among the 8 members and that “they are worth 6 and collaborate to improve the quality of the decisions taken”since “they bring a different look to men”.

“When we look at the bank’s pictures, we are faced with a situation that shows that we can improve a lot in terms of female representation in our house”recognized the president of the monetary authority.

The BC’s active staff has 3,372 people, and only 23% are women. “When we look at whether the proportion is reflected in leadership positions, we see that, in general, it is. But the balance is still tipped towards a higher proportion of male than female commissioners. We currently have 19.4% of women occupying commissioned positions”he said.

“What worries us is that this number has remained stable for many years, indicating the need for actions so that it grows, and that we can have a greater representation of women in leadership positions, at least to reflect the proportionality of active servants in our frame”he added.

One “great challenge” of the Central Bank is, according to Campos Neto, to encourage, in the next tenders, “participation and recruitment of more women and minorities”.

“We would love for the ticket to our house to be more diverse”completed.

With information from Brazil Agency