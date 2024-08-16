Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2024 – 12:36

With the start of the succession process at the Central Bank considered certain by the end of the month, the current head of the institution, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Friday that he tried to avoid political noise at the end of his term. The statement was made during Barclays Day, promoted by Banco Barclays, in São Paulo.

Campos Neto leaves the BC on December 31st and, by all indications, the director of Monetary Policy, Gabriel Galípolo, will be the next president of the agency.

At the event, he avoided talking about what he intends to leave as a legacy at the head of the institution. “It’s a very difficult question, because it’s a group, it’s a group effort, so it’s nothing that I did specifically, I couldn’t have done anything without the group,” he considered.

He mentioned, however, that the meetings with the other central bank presidents were something that deserved to be highlighted. “It was something that, for me, was very good. I learned a lot from them, I learned a lot from the people.”

Campos Neto took the opportunity to emphasize that there is “a lot of political noise” that has occurred and that people are also trying to place on the president of the entity. “I tried to stay away from that and think about what deliveries people remember. So, the more we can deliver, the more people will remember your work. So, I try not to react to the noise in the short term and I try to think about what we can do in terms of deliveries.”