21/12/2023 – 14:11

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Thursday, 21st, that he always understood that paying court orders in cash was better for the government. He was commenting on the provisional measure published by the government that opened extraordinary credit to pay these debts following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The Supreme Court authorized the payment of court orders by 9 votes to 1 at the end of November. Precatório, which are government debts owed to people and companies whose payment has already been determined by a definitive court decision, were held back by the so-called “PEC do Calote”, which “pedaled” the payment of these Union debts during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. until 2026.

Campos Neto said that the STF's decision on court orders is positive and that the BC agrees. The solution forwarded by the STF authorized the Executive to pay for extraordinary credits, until 2026, the amounts that exceed the annual sub-ceiling of court-ordered payments established in 2022 during the Bolsonaro government. Furthermore, it allows these expenses not to be included in the primary result for the purpose of verifying the fiscal target.

The precatório “bomb” was a topic that caused apprehension in the economic team due to the fiscal impact. Campos Neto once again said that if there is a continued deterioration in the fiscal, this will impact inflation expectations.

He considered that the government sometimes has difficulty approving measures in full, but once again congratulated the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, for his effort in approving the measures that will restore revenues in 2024. Campos Neto mentioned that he spoke with the minister at Wednesday and this Thursday.