President of the Central Bank states that Pix has lower fraud rates than credit cards and lower numbers than world averages

The president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, said this Wednesday (24.Jul.2024) that Brazil has fraud rates “below average” international and mentioned studies on the subject, such as one carried out by the World Bank. According to the head of the monetary authority, Pix – an instant payment service – has fewer illegalities than credit cards, for example.

“Pix has 7 frauds for every 100,000 transactions. Credit cards, on average, have 30 frauds for every 100,000 transactions. If you take the system equivalent to Pix in England, which is the FPS [Faster Payments Scheme], he has 100 frauds for every 100 thousand operations”he stated.

The statement was made during participation in the event Blockchain Rio 2024promoted by Blockchain Rio, in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. In a lecture, Campos Neto discussed the Central Bank’s innovation agenda.

“It is obvious that when you have 224 million transactions per day, fraud increases. We are trying to combat this”he added.

Pix is “more programmable”according to Campos Neto. “We understand that at some point it will function as a credit card within Pix. You will be able to reverse block it”he declared.

Campos Neto also said that the decision to disclose any information about data leaks came from him to provide transparency and said that the measure “it really helps people understand what’s going on”in addition to educating them about the financial system.

He also compared the situation to a checkbook, which displays the customer’s full name and CPF. “We need to be careful with balances, account details, payment balances. Now, CPF, telephone number, we use this as a key. We will always aim for maximum efficiency possible”he said.

The economist once again came out in defense of tokenization – the transformation of physical assets or traditional financial products into digital assets.

“The tokenization part allows us to greatly advance banking efficiency at a lower cost. […] We do not want, unlike some other countries, to isolate banks’ balance sheets from digital assets. We want to bring about a junction. Banks that understand tokenization will be able to better deal with the risks that exist in crypto assets. It is a revolution that is here to stay.”he declared.

Campos Neto also reinforced the importance of a financial aggregator and the creation of Drex (Brazilian virtual currency). “We are heading towards a path where assets will be just another crypto asset. So, it is important to have money that speaks the same language as the asset”he added.