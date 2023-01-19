By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) -The formalization of the autonomy of the Central Bank helped to reduce the volatility of markets in Brazil and showed resilience, said this Thursday the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campo Neto, pledging to act with independence and remain in the post until the end of the mandate.

In a seminar promoted by UCLA (University of California at Los Angeles), Campos Neto said he understood that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meant, in statements the day before, that it would not be necessary to have the independence of the BC provided for by law for autonomy to work .

Campos Neto’s comments were made one day after Lula questioned, in an interview with GloboNews, the advantage of an autonomous Central Bank and questioned whether the levels of the current inflation targets are not too low.

In the presentation, Campos Neto also said that the attacks registered in Brasilia on January 8 of this year had an impact on Brazil’s credibility, noting that he “strongly condemns” the acts.

The president of BC evaluated that the country is going through difficult times and said that the attacks are unacceptable.

(By Bernardo Caram; editing by Isabel Versiani)