Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2023 – 1:55 pm

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said that the readjustment in fuels promoted by Petrobras will have an impact on inflation and estimates that it could affect the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) by 0.40 percentage points between August and September. .

“Today there was a big increase in fuel prices, which has an impact on inflation. The impact of gasoline (on inflation) is direct in the chain. There will still be some revisions with today’s readjustment”, said Campos Neto, in an event at the headquarters of the Frente Parlamentar do Empreendedorismo (FPE).

Regarding the increase in fuel prices, Campos Neto estimated that “the impact will be around 0.40 pp between August and September”.

Petrobras informed that it will raise the price of gasoline and diesel in its refineries starting tomorrow. The price of gasoline will be raised by 16.2%, to R$2.93 per liter, and the price of diesel, R$3.80 per liter, an increase of 25.8%. The increase reduces the gap in relation to the international market and also the risk of running out of fuel in the country.

soft landing

The president of the Central Bank repeated this Tuesday that Brazil has made a “soft landing” on inflation with little cost to economic growth. He again cited upward revisions to projections for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023.

At the FPE event, he repeated that there is a “twin disanchoring” both in the market’s estimates for inflation and for the fiscal result. Repeating the presentation made last week in the Senate and at two events in Curitiba (PR), he again pointed out the structural difficulties of reducing public spending in the country.

At the beginning of the month, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) opted to start the cycle of monetary easing with a 0.50 percentage point drop in basic interest rates, to 13.25% per year, which surprised part of the market, which was betting mostly on a more “parsimonious” drop of 0.25 points. The collegiate also signaled the maintenance of the pace of cuts in the next meetings.

Goal

The president of the Central Bank said that Brazil is one of the few countries with fixed inflation for the coming years. “When you look at inflation expectations, Brazil is one of the few countries with inflation embedded in 2023, 2024 and 2025. There are countries with inflation decelerating faster, here it is in the target range”, he said.

Campos Neto assessed that advanced countries are experiencing slower disinflation and cited as an example the United States and Europe still raising interest rates. On the other hand, he stressed that Brazil and Chile decelerate inflation faster among emerging countries.

The BC president reiterated that the cost of disinflation in Chile is higher than in Brazil, and he also said that the interest rate of 11% in Chile is very high, compared to Brazil.