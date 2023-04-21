According to the president of the Central Bank, lowering interest rates before having the necessary conditions can lead to lack of control. He cited Argentina and Türkiye as examples.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, countered this Friday (21.Apr.2023) the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which charged “immediate drop in interest rates“. According to the banker, thepolitical timing is different from technical timing“.

In a 24-minute presentation, the head of the monetary authority defended that his work has been technical, despite his proximity to the former president’s family. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He emphasized the increase in interest rates in an election year, which, according to him, was the most intense in history for periods of political dispute.

“The Central Bank is a technical body, which makes decisions based on technical and transparent criteria. Technical timing is different from political timing, which is why autonomy [do Banco Central] it is important to give society the guarantee that we have technical employees, making technical decisions without political bias“, he said.

According to Campos Neto, the cost of combating inflation is high, but lower than the cost of not doing so. “The cost of fighting inflation is high and felt primarily in the short term. But the cost of not fighting is much higher and perennial.“, he said.

Campos Neto cited countries that left inflation targets behind as negative examples. He showed the cases of Argentina, where inflation surpassed 100% in the last 12 months, and Turkey, close to 60%.

“Brazil has an inflation target compatible with several other emerging countries. Unanchored inflation makes the cost of inflation much higher and much longer lasting. Countries that abandoned the target system had much higher inflation“, he said.

The speech is a veiled reference to the president’s demands Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). At breakfast with the press, the petista said: “Sand the target is wrong, the target is changed“. Campos Neto did not name the president.

Pacheco’s charges

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said on Thursday (20.Apr) that it is possible to reduce the Selic rate at the next Copom meeting, scheduled for early May. The statement was made to journalists after their participation in the Lide Conference, in the United Kingdom.

Pacheco listed some factors that, in his assessment, would allow for an immediate reduction. Here is what he cited as the basis for his charge:

inflation below expected d0;

new tax rules sent to Congress;

statement by the presidents of the House and Senate that the rules will be approved; It is

evolution in the discussion of tax reform.

“I don’t want to risk what the reduction would be [dos juros], but nothing drastic. It doesn’t need to go down to 11%. These are gradual things, meeting by meeting, monitoring inflation. If there is difficulty in reducing interest, nothing prevents the reestablishment of the rate“, he said.

According to the President of the Senate, it is a question of “responsibility” reduce the Selic, currently at 13.75%. “I want to believe that the desire of the president of the Central Bank, also due to the responsibility he has with the country and with the growth of the economy, the desire is also to reduce“, he said.

Watch (8min51s):

Pacheco compared the autonomy of the Central Bank to regulatory agencies. They operate with a regulatory focus on their specific areas, but are usually aligned with the government to favor projects.

“At the same time [que são autônomas] you have to have a look at the needs of the country. Not only what punctuates a new government“, he stated.

President Roberto Campos Neto did not respond to Pacheco’s criticism. He will make a presentation at the Lide event on Friday (April 21). At the time, he is expected to take a position on interest rates.

The event, made up mostly of businessmen, showed support for Pacheco’s speech, applauding him during the presentation.

Speaking at the event, Pacheco demanded from the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, the reduction “immediate” of the interest rate in Brazil. In his most forceful speech on the subject to date, he said that the Senate gave autonomy to the banking institution, but that it is necessary to have “political sensitivity” in decisions.

“The perspective of autonomy [do Banco Central] what we wanted and want in the Federal Senate is that it would not be susceptible to undue political influences. But there is a general feeling today, which depends on a technical basis, but also on political sensitivity, that we need to find ways to immediately reduce interest rates, otherwise we will sacrifice the work we have done over time”, he spoke. Pacheco was applauded by the audience, made up mainly of businessmen.

The president of the Senate also said that despite the disagreements between the Legislative and the Executive, there is a common feeling of seeking lower interest rates. “There are natural divergences between the Executive and the Legislative, between society and the business world. But if there is something that unites us at this moment, it is the impression, the desire, the obstinacy to reduce the interest rate”, he declared.

