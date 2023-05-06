President declares that he does not criticize the BC’s autonomy, but returns to speak in a derogatory way about how Campos Neto conducts the monetary authority

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) again criticized this Saturday (May 6, 2023) the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. From London, where he accompanied the coronation of King Charles 3rd, the PT said that the banker’s commitment is to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who appointed him to the post.

“He has no commitment to me. Who does he have an appointment with? With Brazil? It does not have. He is committed to the other government, which appointed him. This is important to be clear,” declared the president.

Lula said he was not criticizing the fact that the Central Bank was autonomous, but rather what he called Campos Neto’s lack of responsibility. He said that, in his 1st term, he gave more autonomy to the then president of the bank, Henrique Meirelles.

“But Meirelles had the responsibility of having a government discussing with him, looking at concerns. this citizen [Campos Neto] it does not have“, he said.

Watch the excerpt in which Lula talks about Campos Neto (2min12s):

Lula’s criticisms were directed at maintaining the Selic rate at 13.75% per year. At the meeting concluded last Wednesday (May 3, 2023), the BC justified the decision citing an adverse external scenario, with war in Europe, and the resilience of Brazilian inflation.

According to Lula, the solution for the country to grow again is to grant more credit. This, in his assessment, is impossible with the current level of interest.

“If we want to create jobs in the country, we’re going to have to have credit, credit for workers in payroll loans, credit for small and medium-sized individual entrepreneurs, credit for large companies. If not, the country does not grow“, he said.

Lula once again suggested that it is possible to change inflation targets to modulate interest rates. Who defines is the CMN (National Monetary Council). “If he [CMN] determine 1, it will be more difficult to achieve [a meta]. If he sets it to zero, it will be harder to reach. If he determines 3, he is not reaching. Well then you can change the time you want“, he stated.

The CMN is composed of the president of the Central Bank and the ministers Fernando Haddad (Farm) and Simone Tebet (Planning).

Lula had suggested reducing the target at breakfast with journalists, held on April 6. At the time, the President said that “if the goal is wrong, the goal is changed”.

“What is not understandable is to imagine that a businessman will borrow money at this interest rate.”, said the president at the time.

Watch the full speech of Lula in London (38min44s):

Government attacks on BC: 33 since January

With the president’s speech this Saturday, the number of declarations by Lula and members of the government against the Central Bank, Campos Neto and interest rates reached 33.

Selic

Last week, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) decided to maintain the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per year. He justified the decision citing an adverse external scenario, with several central banks raising interest rates, and the resilience of inflation in Brazil.

It was the 6th maintenance followed by the rate at these levels. The base interest has been at this level since September 2022 and above 2 digits since February 2022, that is, 15 months. According to the Central Bank, the decision to maintain the Selic rate at 13.75% per annum was unanimous.

coronation of charles

President Lula went to the United Kingdom to attend the heart of King Charles III. His wife, the sociologist Rosângela da Silva, Janja, was also there.

On Friday (May 5), Lula met with the Prime Minister of England, Rishi Sunak. A promise was made to invest almost BRL 500 million in the Amazon Fund.