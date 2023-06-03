President of the Central Bank says that new currency would have “DNA” from both countries, inheriting monetary policy problems

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said, this Friday (June 2, 2023) to be “very against” the idea of ​​discussing a common currency for countries in South America, as the presidents of Brazil and Argentina want . The statement was given at Valor Capital’s Crypto Workshop event, organized by Valor Capital Group.

“I think I’ve made it pretty clear in other interviews that I’m very much against it. But I’m just a central bankersaid Campos Neto, when asked about the subject by an audience member.

The BC president said it was very difficult to explain the matter and compared a possible common currency to a child. “Common currency is like a child. It has the father’s DNA and it has the mother’s DNA. It’s very difficult to be different from that. When you have a currency that results from the union of two currencies, the interest rate would be a mixture of the two countries, inflation would be a mixture of the two”he declared.

He also said that he lived 2 episodes in which “there have been attempts to create a common currency” between Brazil and Argentina, but which was against both, without going into more detail.

In January, the President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met with the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández. They released a joint letter and mentioned their intention to move forward in discussions for the creation of a single currency to reduce operating costs and reduce dependence on the dollar.

The idea was poorly received by economists and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, went public to say that there will not be a single currency, but a common means of payment between countries.

The theme came up again last week, with the meeting of South American presidents in Brasília. Lula said he wanted sovereignty by defending a South American currency and cited colonialism. The president said that he does not want countries in the region to become dependent on the dollar.