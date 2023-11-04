Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/11/2023 – 15:30

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, imagines that, within two years, the entire modernization process of the Brazilian financial system will be in place so that artificial intelligence can be added to the “package”. He made the prediction in a video recorded on the 1st and shown on the afternoon of this Friday, the 3rd, during DrumWave Day#4 Mind Grenades, promoted by the financial technology startup DrumWave. According to the schedule approved in the BC Autonomy Law, however, Campos Neto will only command the institution until December of next year.

The BC president explained that the monetary authority is carrying out a complete innovation program, whose main objective, in the beginning, was to democratize the financial intermediation system in Brazil. “The idea was to create competition, inclusion in terms of the number of people who access financial intermediation”, he recalled.

+ Gleisi criticizes Campos Neto for supporting adjustments for Central Bank employees

+ Campos Neto and other Copom members take photos at a demonstration by BC employees

The program, he recalled, is divided into some blocks. The first was to create a common trail for people to access and which would serve as the first step in this new financial technological platform for financial intermediation. The second block adds competition.

“The first was Pix and the second is Open Finance, which is a completely open data system,” he said. “Open Finance in Brazil is much more comprehensive compared to the open banking system we have elsewhere.”

Campos Neto highlighted that, by designing Open Finance in phases, it has been possible to monitor how the system is developing and, as a result, add new products. “Today we have approximately 45 billion hits,” he said. “In Brazil today it is possible to obtain data from bank A and import it to bank B, C or D. Of course, this is a process that requires a lot of work and data has to be homogeneous for those who are working with it.”

The BC president explained that, at the moment, the institution is working on merging Pix with Open Finance and adding other products for a more competitive framework. “So we have real-time comparability and portability, that’s what we want.”

Subsequently, according to the central banker, there will be a block for the internationalization of the currency. To achieve this, according to him, it will be necessary to modernize the effective system, which is seen as the third block of action. He cited changes in law and regulation that were necessary for the process and highlighted that international financial activities have become cheaper.

“The ultimate question is: how can we be sure that the entire system will work? Because it has become more digital and now we understand that we need to move forward in a new step, which is ‘tokenization’. So we started the ‘tokenization’ process, which is our digital currency, Drex,” he cited, adding that it is not a token deposit, which would mean that banks would simply freeze deposits.

Campos Neto explained that this is the phase now that is being tested. “The idea is to connect the four blocks: Pix, Open Finance, internationalization of the currency and we arrive at Drex, but what is the advantage of Drex?”, he asked, saying that for many it is just the issue of payments, but that this already would be covered by Pix. “For us, with ‘tokenization’, we reach a new dimension of financial intermediation,” he said, citing several financial areas, which would have lower intermediation costs.

The BC president also commented that there is another side, which is not talked about much, which is the innovation of contracts and registrations, which are currently very expensive. With blockchain and Drex, according to him, services will become cheaper and with greater control over assets. “Once we have the four blocks operating together, I think the next stage will be how do we bring everything back together,” he predicted.

Account integration

The entire process, according to Campos Neto’s estimate, should take one and a half to two years and begin to “make people’s lives better”. “We believe that companies will start to compete for the integration channel, so there must be apps to integrate all accounts”, he considered. On this last point, according to him, at some point in time, it will be possible to bring together all your financial transactions in an “aggregator”, which will be able to collect information and use it in a more effective way.

“The last thing we’re starting to talk about now is that once we have the four blocks integrated, how can we use artificial intelligence to make the process better for people, like financial education, financial advice. This is so that people can consume financial products in a better, more efficient and safer way,” she said. “So the ‘last mile of the plan’ is how we can add on top of all of this artificial intelligence.”