The president of B.C. (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, said this Monday (Dec 4, 2023) that more than 33 million communications were made to the Coaf (Financial Activities Control Council) provided that the Law in Wash Of money (law no. 9,6131998) came into force. “In 2022 alone, more than 5.5 million communications were made”, he said. The statement was made during a Coaf seminar on the 25th anniversary of the creation of the body, in the auditorium of the BC headquarters building, in Brasília.