PT President participated in multi-party act in Rio de Janeiro in defense of interest rate cut

The president of the Workers’ Party, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said on Monday night (13.Mar.2023), that the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, should “be ashamed, take his cap and leave” of the financial authority. In the evaluation of the congresswoman, the economist appointed to the position by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “represents a project [político] who was not elected at the polls”.

“I think Roberto Campos Neto had to show decency, shame on his face, take his cap and leave, and leave the presidency of the Central Bank”, said Gleisi in a political act in defense of cutting interest rates, which are currently at 13.75% per year.

The act convened by the federal deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) brought together congressmen from the base of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in an auditorium in downtown Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to Gleisi and Lindbergh, the deputies also spoke:

Gleisi asked the politicians present to move to gather a majority in Congress to overthrow the BC president. “The clash with Campos Neto is political, not economic. He represents a project that was not elected at the polls, he could not be where he is”, said the PT.

In his speech, Boulos called for actions to be taken in defense of cutting interest rates. Next Monday (20.Mar), an event is planned in São Paulo. The following day, Brasília should receive a demonstration in front of the headquarters of the Central Bank. On that date, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting will begin to define how the Selic will be.

Lindbergh, for his part, spoke of “trap” against the government. According to him, the effects of the slowdown in the economy are already being felt and dissatisfaction could turn against the President of the Republic. “It’s a trap, they want to tie up President Lula. They want to throw Brazil into an economic recession”, he stated.

Watch speeches by deputies at the event (1h09min36s):