Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/27/2023 – 14:06

After being confronted by several PT parliamentarians about the execution of monetary policy, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Wednesday, 27, that the Lula government has taken several decisions in the right direction.

“The government made several correct decisions, such as maintaining the inflation target at 3% and adopting the new fiscal framework. Pursuing the goal of the framework is a correct decision. We are indeed on a path. Compared to other countries, our growth projection is being revised upwards, unemployment has fallen to less than 8%”, he stated, in a public hearing at the Finance and Taxation Committee (CFT) of the Chamber of Deputies.

Campos Neto will meet today for the first time this year with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The meeting, scheduled for the late afternoon at Palácio do Planalto, will also be attended by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.