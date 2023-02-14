By Bernardo Caram

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Central Bank has not proposed to the government an increase in the inflation target to gain flexibility in the monetary policy, but it has suggestions for improving the mechanism, said this Monday the president of the autarchy, Roberto Campos Neto, also defending a rapprochement with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from whom he has received a series of criticisms.

“I think it’s important to say that we don’t study changing goals. We do not understand that the target is a monetary policy instrument, (but) there are, obviously, improvements to be made”, stated Campos Neto in the Roda Viva program when asked if he would have proposed increasing the target, without detailing these improvements.

“At no time did we defend simply increasing the target in order to gain flexibility, even because it is not our belief”, he added, noting that it is up to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to forward any proposals for changes to the rule to the National Monetary Council.

Amidst Lula’s successive criticisms of the monetary authority’s actions and the level of interest in the country, Campos Neto said he understood the president’s haste, but argued that reductions in the Selic rate only have a practical effect on interest rates in the country if the decisions are credible .

“The Central Bank does not like high interest rates, it is obvious that we want to do our best to have low interest rates, to have sustainable growth”, he said, adding that the autarchy’s agenda is very socially focused.

“We believe that it is possible to do tax together with social welfare, but we believe that it is very difficult to have social welfare with uncontrolled inflation”.

Guest of the TV Cultura program, the president of BC stated, in a recorded interview, that he has been talking with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and argued that it is important to recognize the good will and fiscal effort of the Lula government. For him, however, it is unreasonable to wait for the new government to arrive and “make a mega adjustment in spending”.

According to the president of the BC, if it becomes clearer what the government’s fiscal framework will be and reforms move forward, it is possible that the country will return “soon” to the scenario of the end of last year, when the autarchy predicted it would be possible to cut the basic interest rate. interest rates as of mid-2023 and achieve the targets.

Lula has in recent weeks intensified his artillery against the Central Bank and the conduct of monetary policy. In separate statements, he classified the bank’s formal autonomy as “nonsense”, criticized the high level of basic interest rates in the country, currently at 13.75% per year, and complained about the level of the inflation target, arguing that the very low target forces a squeeze on the economy.

The movement opened up speculations about the government’s interest, and the openness of Campos Neto himself, in raising the targets with the objective of facilitating a loosening of the monetary policy, generating a smaller compression of the activity.

In the interview, the BC president stated that he is in line with the group of economists who believe that a simple easing of inflation targets would generate the opposite effect, increasing risks, weakening expectations even more and forcing a tightening of monetary policy.

The CMN, composed of Haddad, Campos Neto and the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, is responsible for setting inflation targets. The council will have its first meeting in the Lula administration on Thursday.

I WAVE THE SQUID

Instigated to leave a message for Lula, Campos Neto said he would like to have more meetings with the president, explain the BC’s interest rate policy and why the country has high interest rates, in addition to other initiatives.

“It is important for us to work together, I would like to have more time to explain the Central Bank’s agenda, especially the social agenda”, he said. “The BC needs to work with the government and the collaborative environment is the best environment for society,” she said.

Lula’s recent attacks on the BC stimulated speeches in the same sense by government ministers and allied parliamentarians. This Monday, the PT’s National Board decided to support a summons by Campos Neto to Congress to provide clarification on monetary policy.

Questioned about this initiative, the president of the BC said it was part of his duty to provide clarifications to the Legislative, adding that he had made himself available to appear before Congressional committees.

Lula’s criticisms also raised questions about the next nominations for directors of the Central Bank. The President of the Republic remains responsible for choosing the names, which must undergo analysis and approval by the Senate.

At the end of February, the mandates of the directors of Monetary Policy, Bruno Serra, and of Inspection, Paulo Souza, will end. After stating that he always wants to be closer to the government, Campos Neto said that the prerogative of choosing the directors is Lula’s, but he said he was available to help and make suggestions. He pointed out that an independent BC will naturally become more diverse over time, with greater divergence between directors.

Regarding possible pressures for him to leave office, the president of the BC said that his permanence is to make it clear that the autonomous institution is a gain for society.

“My figure is irrelevant”, he said, defending that the BC’s decisions are technical and would not change if he left the post.

In the interview, Campos Neto also stated that the BC is monitoring the financial problem of Lojas Americanas, maintaining contact with banks and observing the evolution of credit data. He said that the case has little impact on the credit system and is not a structural problem.

The BC president also defended a change in the legislation on the sale of gold in the country to increase business transparency, amidst questions about the illegal trade of the product in the country.