Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2023 – 17:23

The Central Bank resident, Roberto Campos Neto, canceled part of his commitments this Monday and tomorrow’s agenda due to the death of a family member, informed the Central Bank’s press office. In the morning, Campos Neto gave a talk at “Abracam Talks”, an event promoted by the Brazilian Foreign Exchange Association (Abracam), in São Paulo.

The agenda for this Monday, 2nd, of the BC president, which was canceled, included a meeting with the president of Febraban, Isaac Sidney. Afterwards, he had lunch with the Brazilian delegation that won the International Economic Olympiad in Greece. Then, at 4pm, Campos Neto would have a meeting, via videoconference, with representatives from Quantitas Gestão de Recursos.

According to the BC press office, as a result of the cancellation of Campos Neto’s agenda, the directors also canceled the common agendas in which they would participate.