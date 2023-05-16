Participation of the BC president in an event on Friday (May 19, 2023), however, is maintained

President of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto will not have a face-to-face agenda in the coming days for health reasons and following a medical recommendation. The monetary authority did not provide details on Campos Neto’s health status and did not make it clear whether the economist’s participation in an event on inflation targets on Friday (19.May.2023) will be in person or virtual. The schedule, however, is maintained. There was no official number of days off.