Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2023 – 21:57

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Monday, the 28th, that he considers the phased transition of dollarization of the Argentine economy proposed by Javier Milei, the far-right candidate for the presidency of the country, to be difficult.

“We don’t see credibility in people for a smooth transition”, stated Campos Neto during participation in an event of the Keren Hayesod community fund, the main world organization for raising funds for Israel.

When talking about the polarization of the elections in the neighboring country, he considered that the candidates launched projects that exploit the feeling of Argentines, and in Milei’s case, the feeling that the peso no longer has value because of the central bank, due to the excessive issuance of currency, and politicians.

“An association was made that worthless currency is worthless work,” said the BC president, adding that dollarization is “a matter of price.”

“At some point, you’re going to get priced so cheaply that it leads to an inflow of resources. The question is what is the price for Argentines who have money abroad to say that Argentina is very cheap. In the end, it’s always a trade-off between risk and return,” she commented.

In Campos Neto’s assessment, Milei tries to sell the idea that dollarization, together with the closing of the central bank, will be enough to end the problem without generating a major negative impact on the economy.

Remembering that Argentina is among Brazil’s biggest trading partners, although with less weight in trade compared to four years ago, he pointed out that it is important to follow what will happen to the Argentine economy.