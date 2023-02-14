President of the Central Bank, who gave an interview to Roda Viva, said that the leak did not affect the risk drawn

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Monday (13.Feb.2023) that the billionaire shortfall at Lojas Americanas should temporarily affect the retraction of credit by banks. According to him, there was no contamination of the withdrawn risk, a type of credit offered by companies, together with banks and financial institutions, to their suppliers.

“It doesn’t affect the product, nor the way we see credit. We understand that it is not a big structural thing. If at some point, looking at the data at the end, we understand that this is a problem, we have to adjust”he said.

According to Campos Neto, the expectation is that the granting of credit in 2023 will grow from 8% to 10%, which for him is a “reasonable growth for the moment we are in now”.

“We need to slow down credit a little, to then increase it in a more sustainable way. Until proven otherwise, there will be a retraction in credit, but a temporary one, according to reports from executives at large banks. If that changes, then we will have to reassess.”he stated.

BILLIONAIRE DEBT

to Americanas disclosed a notice to the market on January 11 informing inconsistencies in accounting entries of approximately R$20 billion. The executive Sergio Rial he requested resignation of the position of CEO of the company, as well as André Covre, Director of Investor Relations. The executives had been with the company for 9 days. Here’s the full of the document (409 KB).

On Friday (13.jan), the TJ-RJ granted Americanas a precautionary measure, at the request of the company, after the company declared R$ 40 billion in debt. The decision established a period of 30 days for filing a request for judicial recovery and suspended financial obligations and debt payments for the same period. Here’s the full of the document (51 KB).

This preliminary decision, however, was overturned on Wednesday (18.jan). The case is being discussed at the 4th Corporate Court of the Judicial District of Rio de Janeiro. BTG blocked BRL 1.2 billion in the retailer’s investments in the bank, as a way of ensuring the payment of debts.

According to the bank, the financial crisis of the company was caused by a “confessed fraud” by Rial. the former CEO had claimed not knowing the company’s financial picture and said he left after 9 days of work when he noticed the situation. He replaced Miguel Gutierrez, who had been in charge since August 2020.

BTG contests the request for a judicial recovery plan for Americanas. “Accounting fraud is not a legitimate social function, deserving of the protection of the law, but rather an act that must be severely punished, with its potential criminal consequences”, said the bank.

The CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) determines that there is an independent auditor for the balance sheets. Since October 2019, the PwC Brazil took on this role, replacing the KPMG. The company approved Americanas’ balance sheets without reservations for 2021. Power360 contacted PwC, which said it does not talk about customer cases. The space remains open.

HOW IS THE AMERICANS

The company is still in operation, with sales in physical and digital stores. But it will have to make cuts in expenses to be able to remedy the announced fiscal inconsistencies.

The problem is related to risk-drawee, also known as “confirming”, “lift pass” or advance payment to suppliers. In practice, it is a kind of loan from Americanas with banks to pay debts with suppliers referring to the fiscal years of the last years, including 2022.

Drawee risk is based on the relationship of banks and financial institutions with the company. It is a type of anticipation of receivables. Americanas is indebted to suppliers or investors and enters into an agreement with the bank, be it BTG, Bradesco, Santander Brasil or others, to pay off the financial debt. Subsequently, it pays the amount with interest based on the terms.

Sergio Rial had informed that the problem has been repeated for several years and that the information is in the company’s financial statement. The problem would be that the issue would not have been properly detailed over time.

Americanas appeared to have a sustainable accounting situation until the announcement. The company paid BRL 333 million in dividends in 2022 until the 3rd quarter. The amount was a record for the company. Despite registering a net loss of R$ 68 million from January to September 2022 compared to the same period last year, the company’s gross revenue rose 4.4% and reached R$ 22.35 billion in the period, compared to R$ 21.41 billion from the same timeframe of 2021.

JUDICIAL RECOVERY

To get around the situation, Americanas will have to present a judicial recovery plan. The application will be the responsibility of the executive João Guerra, chosen to replace Sergio Rial. Camille Loyo Faria it will be responsible for financial management and investor relations.

There is a concern among the creditor banks, since the company’s debts will have a new payment rite: the Recovery and Bankruptcy Lawwhich establishes priorities and order of payment of creditors.

The legislation serves to not create economic impacts in the sector of the company. According to Americanas’ most recent financial statement, for the 3rd quarter of 2022, the company had 3,601 stores in more than 900 cities. There were 40,000 employees and 53 million active customers.