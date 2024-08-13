Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/13/2024 – 7:30

The world’s largest hotel franchise chain will open a new high-end development, this time in the city of Campos do Jordão (SP). It will be the first development with the Resitry Collection brand in Brazil.

With an investment of R$700 million, the chain is owned by Wyndham, which has 25 brands in its portfolio and 9,200 hotels in 77 countries.

The project will be carried out by BHR, and will be the chain’s first project to combine hotel and residential services, with the possibility of end customers purchasing the units. The inauguration is scheduled for 2026.

Apartments may have multiple owners

The hotel will be the company’s first in Brazil to be sold under the co-owner system, in which the client shares the use of the chosen unit in pre-determined weeks with other owners, all with registration and deed at the notary’s office.

The project will be located on a plot of land measuring over 130,000 square meters, less than 3 kilometers from the city center. It will have 135 apartments, 30 exclusive chalets, an artificial lake and a commercial village, with a General Sales Value (VGV) of over R$1 billion.

In this first phase, customers are being selected through partnerships and referrals.

For wine lovers, the wine cellar will house more than 300 labels and almost 2,500 bottles. Guests and owners will also have access to a gym, spa, Egyptian cotton linens and curated art for the decor.

The project will have private driver services on demand and, in partnership with an air taxi company, will offer helicopter transfers from Congonhas and Guarulhos airports, in São Paulo, directly to the hotel.

Check out 3D images of the project