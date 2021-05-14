The Campos del Río City Council, in the face of incidents due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the municipality, which stands at 147.6 with three new cases, issued a Mayor’s Office announcing that as of this moment any public activity in the municipality is canceled and buildings and public spaces are closed to avoid as much as possible greater infections.

In the same way, the entire population is advised and invited to stay as isolated as possible and avoid, as far as possible, socializing, and try to preserve all people who are not vaccinated. “The virus has not gone away and we must continue to take care of ourselves and take extreme precautions”, highlights the Side, making it known that, even if the first dose was received, “Does not mean that we are free of contagion or contagion.”

The City Council has contacted the General Directorate of Health to report the measures, given that it is a small town with a lot of family and social life, and also the Regional Federation of Futsal for the suspension of the match of Juvenile that had to be held this weekend in the municipality.

The established measures are the following: Meetings of more than 6 people who do not cohabit are prohibited both in open spaces and in public or private establishments (restrictive measures taken by the regional government after the end of the state of alarm); Access to outdoor children’s recreational spaces is closed, as well as sports and leisure facilities (Station playground and sports courts); the legal obligation to use a mask is recalled, both in open spaces and in all types of establishments and the recommendation to respect the distance of 2 meters at all times; all neighbors are strongly requested to physical contact is limited as much as possible, to avoid as much as possible the community transmission of this outbreak; when returning home, apply personal disinfection measures to avoid contagion between family members.