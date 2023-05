Imperia – A woman of 46 years old she was badly burned on her face and arms after a pan of boiling oil spilled over. It happened around 21 in a house of Camporosso. The woman was rescued by an ambulance from the Vallecrosia blue cross and by 118. The doctors requested the intervention of the 118 Grifo helicopter for transport to the Villa Scassi hospital in Genoa.

The woman is hospitalized in red code, with burns on 50% of the body.