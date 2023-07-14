Pig slaughter increases. Faced with the absolute lack of beef in the local market caused by the strike initiated by suppliers, the consumption of pork and other products has been increasing. Yesterday, 73 pigs entered the municipal slaughterhouse to be slaughtered and the meat put up for sale in the municipal markets. Pork producers offered the council their collaboration to supply meat to the local market. The grocers, for their part, continued with their position of not resuming the massacre, supposedly in support of the strike in Culiacán.

Campora resigned. Argentina. President Héctor Cámpora confirmed his resignation as first president, along with Vice President Vicente Solano. The head of state said that his resolution “is to bring former President Juan Domingo Perón to power” for the third time. Cámpora anticipated that there will be elections within 40 days, with the Perón-Perón formula that Perón integrates together with his wife, María Estela Martínez, after modifying the law of acephaly and that everything will be done within the constitution. He defined himself as one more soldier of Peronism and reiterated his total loyalty to Perón.

Almost 20 years later, Juan Domingo Perón, the strongest Argentine political figure of the century, is poised to retake power in an apparently calm and planned fashion, which contrasts with the turbulent popular movement that brought him to the top for the first time in October. in 1945. Perón had simultaneously become Vice President, Minister of War and Secretary of Labor, the true mechanism of power in those days, after a military coup in 1943, when the civilian government of President Ramón S. Castillo was overthrown. The similarity of these days of July with the day of October 1945, will undoubtedly be the day that Perón once again assumes power, haranguing a huge crowd of his beloved “shirtless” in the historic Plaza de Mayo.

Pretty ladies to Europe. The most fabulous trip that could have been imagined began with the beautiful young women Martha Patricia Osuna, Luz Irene and Susana Serrano, Betty May Aguirre, Diana Zamora, Lupita and Gloria Tamaura, Yolanda Macías and Ana Luisa Cuadras, who were presented with a trip to Europe on the occasion of the celebration of its fifteen years. Between surprise and surprise, the forty days of absence of such beautiful fifteen-year-olds will pass, who will dance their first waltz in Vienna.

July 14, 1998

Fines for wasters of water. More than 200 fines have been applied by the Ministry of Public Security in the last 40 days to those who are wasting drinking water in our municipality. A significant number of merchants, housewives and domestic employees have been penalized for committing this infraction, contemplated in the Police and Good Government Statement. Most of the people caught wasting the vital liquid are domestic employees. The fine applied to merchants is higher.

They want to bring remains of Díaz. Mexico, DF For the Mexican historian Luis Red, “it is time to bring back the remains of Don Porfirio and honor him as the hero he was. “Europe has already done it in its own way… what about us?” This is the researcher who said he discovered that the remains of Generalissimo Morelos are not deposited in the Angel. He joins those who believe that the patrician’s son, Juan Nepomuceno, took him out of the Cathedral, where they accompanied those of Allende, Aldama and others, when he was a minister in the empire of Maximilian.