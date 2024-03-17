After the Basilicata case with the “lump sum” of Domenico Lacerenza, identified less than three days ago by the Pd and Cinque Stelle and the Piedmont case, with the acceleration of the Democratic Party on Gianna Pentenero (and the split, on the name, with the Five Star Movement), in the center left there is the Carlo Calenda-Elly Schlein case. «Since yesterday afternoon at 4pm, since the withdrawal of the candidate of the M5S and the Democratic Party, we have been looking for Elly Schlein and the Democratic Party to understand what their intention is in Basilicata. I must say with great dismay, we haven't been able to speak to anyone, there is no idea what the Democratic Party wants to do, it is trying to recompose an axis with the M5S on another candidacy. I think this show is rather shameful” says Calenda this morning in Potenza on the sidelines of the presentation of his book “Il Patto”.

READ – Campo largo in Potenza and Piedmont is increasingly a mirage

«For us the dismay is truly total, not only has the broad field collapsed due to the vetoes of the 5 Stars, but the fact that there are absolutely no discussions underway – underlined Calenda -. It has never happened to me, since I have been involved in politics, that I have not been able to reach the secretary of the main opposition party and get a line on what they want to do. At the moment the situation of the Democratic Party is the most absurd chaos and we cannot allow this. We cannot treat Basilicata as if it were the playground where Conte tries to undermine the Democratic Party and blow it up.” According to the secretary of Action, «the Democratic Party is not opposed to this drift but continues this morning to try to reform an agreement with the 5 Star Movement, with another unlikely candidate. Meanwhile, Chiorazzo is running but it doesn't go well with the 5 Star Movement. Gentlemen, but it's a show that looks like the Barnum circus. This is the situation. After that, I repeat, our duty always, in any case, is to try to work to build alternatives. Then, if there are no alternatives, we take note of it.”