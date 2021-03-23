When a customer enters his hardware store Nélson Ávila asks him to wear a mask, clean his hands and then disinfects the bills and coins it receives with alcohol.

“I put them to dry in a box, because they are the ones that can be most contaminated, they pass from hand to hand and here we take great care of ourselves,” the 49-year-old merchant told The Associated Press.

Nélson lives in Campohermoso, located in the department of Boyacá and one of the two municipalities in Colombia free of coronavirus. According to its inhabitants and authorities, this was achieved thanks to discipline in the monitoring of biosecurity measures, prevention campaigns and their geographical location, 143 kilometers away from Bogota.

Campohermoso is a small town with only seven avenues and six streets in the urban area and no more than 3,400 inhabitants, mostly rural, who work in livestock and agriculture and the cultivation of cocoa and coffee.

Wearing masks to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, students walk to the only open school in Campohermoso, Colombia. Photo: AP

At the beginning of the 20th century they suffered the armed conflict between paramilitary and guerrilla groupsrecalled Mayor Jaime Rodríguez Romero. However, for more than a decade the violence has ended and its inhabitants live in a calm and simple way.

In Colombia, the presence of armed groups has put the population at risk and made self-care difficult in the pandemic. According to the Ombudsman’s Office in 2020 f28,500 people were displaced and confined throughout the country.

After a year of pandemic, most of the inhabitants of Campohermoso wear face masks and avoid crowds despite not having cases of COVID-19. A) Yes have managed to reactivate their economy and open the doors of one of its schools to receive half of the students in person, rotating the groups, while the others study virtually. Nursing homes are the only ones still in lockdown.

“The population density is low. It is a municipality that is a bit far from the center of the department and does not have such close contact with capital cities where there are more infections, ” Jairo Mauricio Santoyo, Secretary of Health of Boyacá, told AP.

Residents buy groceries at the door of the supermarket after it was closed due to the new coronavirus pandemic in Campohermoso. Photo: AP

The mayor of Campohermoso believes that the key to keeping the town free of COVID-19 has been constant pedagogy through messages through megaphones, three times a day, and on the town’s community radio station. The mayor’s office gave away 1,000 radios in the rural area by identifying that there were families that did not have one and thus ensuring that the message reached everyone.

“We all came together in the town: the health center, the police, the Church and the mayor’s office to speak on the local station. It served a lot to show them the statistics at the national and world level on the number of sick and dead. I told them: this It is not my responsibility as mayor, nor the father’s, but yours. That transfer of responsibility made people think they had to take care of themselves” Rodríguez told AP.

From the local station they designed a program called Héroes en Casa, which deals with the pandemic and is aimed at boys and girls, said the radio broadcaster Cristian Sánchez Dueñas, 24, who every day remembers the biosecurity measures, especially on market days when rural people They visit the urban area to buy and sell basic necessities.

Entry into the town was not restricted and vehicles were not disinfected, as in other parts of the country. However, outsiders had to be quarantined and received a daily call from a nurse to verify their health.

Wearing a mask to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, a woman walks in Campohermoso, Colombia. Photo: AP

“At one point, we had 60 families isolated. There were many suspects, they were tested and they came back negative, ” said the mayor, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 during a trip he made to Bogotá. However, he recovered before returning to avoid infecting others.

The town’s Catholic priest, for his part, assured that the community has been spiritually committed through constant prayers. “Above all we have prayed to San Roque. He is the patron of this parish and the protector of the sick and epidemics. I also associate him with pandemics … he really is the saint of COVID in Boyacá,” said the parish priest Camilo Antonio Monroy.

In Colombia, the pandemic has so far claimed the lives of more than 62,000 people and 2.3 million cases have been confirmed, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

According to the Ministry of Health, in January there were 18 municipalities free of COVID-19. However, there are currently only two, Campohermoso and San Juanito, located in the department of Meta, in the east of the country.

Colombia surpassed one million vaccines supplied to its inhabitants on Wednesday and 60 million doses remain to be applied to meet the goal set by the government to immunize 70% of its population with Pfizer, Sinovac vaccines – which have already arrived in the country. – and Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

Fernando Vergara and Astrid Suárez. AP Agency

