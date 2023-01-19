Campobello Mazara, third hideout of Messina Denaro found

In the late afternoon of today, January 19, 2023, the Police discovered a third hideout where the boss Matteo Messina Denaro lived. It is an apartment that is also located in Campobello di Mazara, the town where the other two refuges of the mafia boss have been identified. The third hideout has been searched. According to reports it would be empty. The apartment is for sale. Investigators are investigating who the owner is.