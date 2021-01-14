The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, has warned that the suspension of the elections is not contemplated in the general electoral law, when asked about the possible postponement of the elections in Catalonia, and has asked “great caution in the absence of legal forecast ».

“Suspending democracy can bring things that are not good for democracy,” the minister warned in an interview this Thursday on Ràdio 4 and La 2 collected by Europa Press, and was quoted by the Venice Commission, which talks about democracy, State of Law and fundamental rights.

He assured that “if there is no other option, it could be done, but it is a very, very delicate thing,” he believes that the response has to be proportionate and that there is a need for governments to be operational and with 100% of the capacities, and has pointed out that the law always has challenge capabilities.

He said that it would be a sign of normality if they were to be held and that “all circumstances do not prevent the celebration of democracy”, and added that it would be good news if the President of the Generalitat could verify that they were on February 14.

Asked if the independence prisoners could stand for elections if they are pardoned and the elections are delayed, Campo replied: “I honestly don’t think they can be postponed so long. It is possible, but I see it quite difficult.