Time to celebrate with your audience for Ducati which this evening will welcome the fans in the heart of Bologna for Campioni in Piazza², the initiative of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer to celebrate the season’s successes, starting with the world title conquered in MotoGP by I’m sorry Bagnaia. Just the world champion of the Reds has been immortalized in the past few hours in some Ducati stories as he arrived in Piazza Maggiore aboard a Lamborghini Urus, underlining the link between the two brands, not only for the origin given that both were born in the heart of the Motor Valley but also for the common ownership given that both the Bull and Ducati are part of the Volkswagen Group.

So both Lamborghini and the Borgo Panigale house shared some stories on social media while Bagnaia arrived near Neptune aboard the super SUV from Sant’Agata Bolognese. The party on Thursday 15 December will involve first of all the undisputed protagonists of the two-wheeled sporting season: in addition to the MotoGP champion, there will also be Alvaro Bautista Superbike title winner. The “behind the scenes” faces that fans have come to know live from the Ducati pits will also be on stage: Luigi Dall’Igna, Paolo Ciabatti, Davide Tardozzi and Serafino Foti. Barbara Pedrotti, journalist, TV presenter and great motor enthusiast, will be presenting and interviewing the personalities of the Ducati Corse world, with Guido Meda at her side, the unmistakable voice who, race after race, recounted Bagnaia’s success in MotoGP to all of Italy.

To celebrate this great milestone, Ducati has prepared a surprise for the most passionate Ducatisti, which will be revealed directly by stage in Piazza Maggiore. The event is open and free to all enthusiasts who want to celebrate together with Ducati. The stage entertainment will start from 20.00 and will finish around 10.30pm. To close the show a spectacular fireworks display.