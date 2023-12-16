The atmosphere of great occasions and a full house of fans in the Unipol Arena for “Campioni in Festa”, the event with which Ducati celebrated its domination in the world of racing, which saw the Borgo Panigale manufacturer triumph in MotoGP, WorldSBK and WorldSSP.

The Unipol Arena and the streets around the famous multi-purpose facility in Bologna were literally colored red to welcome the fans and the great protagonists of the evening: the Ducati Champions. The three 2023 World Champions took to the stage, Francesco Bagnaia (MotoGP World Champion with the Desmosedici GP of the Ducati Lenovo Team), Álvaro Bautista (WorldSBK World Champion with the Panigale V4 R of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team) and Nicolò Bulega (WorldSSP World Champion with the Panigale V2 of Team Aruba.it Racing WSSP). With them there were also the two Ducati riders on the podium of the MotoGP world rankings, Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing Team) and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team), completing an exceptional line-up, capable of transmitting the superiority of Ducati riders and motorcycles in the main world two-wheel competitions.

The five “Celebrating Champions” received a wave of affection from Ducatisti enthusiasts from all over the world, who could not miss this historic moment of celebration. The metropolitan city of Bologna and the Emilia-Romagna region with the Motor Valley celebrated together with Ducati the successes of a company that draws strength every day from its history, well rooted in Borgo Panigale, and at the same time is honored to be ambassador of “Made in Italy” throughout the world.

The “Campioni in Festa” show opened at 9.00 pm on Friday 15 December to the tune of Rockin'1000, who for the occasion brought Power100, a selection of one hundred musicians from its international community, to the stage. Some of the most iconic rock songs in history, from Queen to Metallica, accompanied the moment of the show dedicated to the summary of the unforgettable 2023 sports season.

Photo by: Ducati Corse Champions Celebrating

The hosting of the evening was entrusted to Barbara Pedrotti and Gianluca Gazzoli, both great motor enthusiasts. The first protagonist to take the stage at the Unipol Arena was Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali, joined shortly afterwards by Ducati Corse General Director Luigi Dall'Igna. Together, Domenicali and Dall'Igna commented on the magical moment that the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer is experiencing, highlighting the records obtained both from a corporate and sporting point of view and at the same time making it clear that the desire to grow and improve is inexhaustible.

The culmination of the event was the one dedicated to the celebration of the five heroes of the 2023 season. This segment was opened by the successes achieved by Ducati in the World Championships of production-derived bikes with Nicolò Bulega, in his first world championship success in WorldSSP, and Álvaro Bautista, authentic dominator of WorldSBK 2023. For Bautista and Bulega, the “Campioni in Festa” was also the first appearance as teammates, given that the two will share the garage of Team Aruba.it Racing – Ducati in WorldSBK in 2024.

The entry of Guido Meda, the unmistakable voice of MotoGP on Sky (the entire event was broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP channel 208), then announced the moment reserved for the celebration of the results achieved in the top international competition, in which the The Borgo Panigale motorcycle company won the Manufacturers' World Title with five races to spare and monopolized the podium in the general classification. The warmth of the people at the Unipol Arena was manifested in applause and chants for the presence of Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) and Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing Team). The fans' enthusiasm reached its peak with a single huge roar of joy when it was time to welcome the two-time MotoGP World Champion Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia onto the stage. The three 2023 World Champions – Bagnaia, Bautista and Bulega – took to the stage astride their respective motorbikes, making the crowd of enthusiasts feel the roar of the fastest motorbikes in the world up close.

Finally, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer dedicated a moment of the show to the future and the new, historic chapter in the world of competitions: the entry into motocross, which will materialize with the debut in the 2024 Italian MX Championship. On the stage of the Unipol Arena they are the next team rider Alessandro Lupino, eight-time Italian Champion and winner of the 2021 Motocross of Nations, and the nine-time MX World Champion Antonio Cairoli, who joined Ducati in this adventure in the role of top-level test rider for the new racing program. Lupino and Cairoli therefore joined the five Celebrating Champions, Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), Domenicali, Dall'Igna and all the other protagonists of the Ducati Corse successes, greeting the public warmly and then taking the symbolic photo of the event.

After retracing the emotions of this dream year, the hour of music and fun began in the Unipol Arena with the DJ Set of an exceptional international guest like Martin Solveig, author of great house music successes. The Solveig show was preceded by the live performance of Nicola Zucchi, disc jockey and producer originally from Emilia-Romagna, protagonist of many evenings in Italian clubs. The public was thus able to let loose until the end of the event.

During the press conference that previewed “Campioni in Festa” a big surprise was also revealed. To pay homage to the record-breaking 2023 sporting season, Ducati has created a series of collector's motorcycles: five exclusive Panigales in a numbered and limited series with a special livery inspired by that of the Ducati Champions and dedicated setup.

Photo by: Ducati Corse Champions Celebrating

The Panigale 2023 Replicas are made even more unique by the original rider's autograph affixed to the tank, protected with a layer of transparent varnish. The number of examples of each limited series celebrates the number of the rider to whom it is dedicated: the Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica, characterized by the Ducati Yellow livery used by the Ducati Lenovo Team in Misano, will be made in 263 units, the Panigale V4 Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica (also in Ducati Yellow) will be made in 219 units, the Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Champion Replica will be made in 111 units, the Panigale V4 Martín 2023 Racing Replica will be made in 189 units, while the Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica will be made made in 72 units.

The press conference was also an opportunity to announce the presentation dates of the official Ducati Corse teams for next season. From 21 to 23 January 2024 the second edition of “Campioni in Pista” will be staged in Madonna di Campiglio, an event organized in collaboration with Trentino Marketing and the Madonna di Campiglio Tourism Company. On the Trentino snow, Ducati will simultaneously present the Ducati Lenovo Team, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team and the team that will participate in the 2024 Italian Motocross Championship.

Another possibility to celebrate this season's successes is offered by the special edition t-shirts, which replicate those worn by the Ducati Lenovo Team in the Valencia garage for the celebrations of Bagnaia's second MotoGP title and by the Aruba.it Racing Team – Ducati in the Jerez garage for the celebrations of Bautista's WorldSBK title defence. The two t-shirts are available on the Ducati e-shop and will arrive in dealerships shortly.