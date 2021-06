Cavalry hiker Matti Hirvonen knows how to make children a marchless hiking club.

Day began to turn into evening. Eleven children and their parents sat on the shed, resting their feet on the footsteps of a day-long ski run.

The Helsinki daycare camp in Helsinki’s Kiilop√§√§ was running. There were a number of 4-6 year olds who had now managed to ski almost 17 kilometers in different lengths.