Vespecially off the beaten track, you will meet travelers with petrol and multi-fuel stoves. Acoustically, many a well-established burner is reminiscent of a jet taking off. Connoisseurs can assign the sometimes intrusive background noise to specific manufacturers unseen, while ignoramuses wake up the neighborhood with the hissing fireworks on the campsite. Tents and facial hair have already fallen victim to the jets of flame caused by unclean combustion. And at the latest when the fine nozzles become clogged due to a vague mixture of poor maintenance, improper handling and poor fuel quality, curses drown out the dying inferno.

On the plus side are the unproblematic fuel procurement worldwide and the mechanical tough qualities of the compact power plants – if necessary, these devils also eat diesel, petroleum or kerosene.

In addition to sensitivity and a healthy amount of improvisational talent, most petrol stoves require a strictly choreographed preheating process. First, a hand pump is used to build up pressure inside the fuel bottle, then the valve is opened briefly to release a small sip of the still liquid fuel onto a cotton-like pad. This is followed by controlled ignition with the fuel supply closed. The fuel line, which runs in a loop over the burner, is heated in the high blazing flame, causing the fuel to change its physical state from liquid to gaseous. When the preheating flame goes out, the fuel line can finally be opened. Ideally, the flame is blue and burns evenly.

Convinces in continuous use

Due to the fact that this procedure has been internalized over many years, the Soto promise seems far-fetched: A burner that does not have to be laboriously preheated when operating with petrol? That can hardly be true. But the Stormbreaker quickly dispels all skepticism. In the first two weeks of trying out, continuous use is the order of the day. Coffee or tea in the morning, mocha at noon and a meal for three in the evening. The Soto delivers without complaint – but in gas operation, which experience has shown to be unproblematic. It convinces from the start with top processing quality and good handling. The foldable feet click into place neatly, the support is also suitable for large pots, the metal-coated hose is flexible, and the quick-release coupling works great.

In addition, the burner weighs just 226 grams – the whole set with pump, heat reflector and service kit weighs 540 grams in the bag – and is a feast for the eyes when unpacked. But the gas adapter, which conveniently also functions as a cartridge tripod, is picky. It can be connected with screw cartridges. The connection does not fit on the blue bayonet cartridges, which are particularly common in southern Europe.







The cooker in petrol operation

Then just gas. Of course not the cleaned brew from the outdoor trade, but the booze from the gas station, because only with this can the full flexibility of such a stove be exploited. The 0.7 liter fuel bottle is included, which is reasonable considering the price of almost 250 euros, and can be quickly filled up to the line. The nozzle does not have to be changed when switching between gas and petrol operation, so the stove is assembled quickly. Around 70 pump strokes later, a small pointer with a red marking peeks out – the pressure indicator thus gives the go-ahead for ignition. To do this, the handy controller is pulled out of the stop position and turned to “start”.

The mixture escapes and is ignited by hand. No deflagration, no flare-ups, no soot and no fine rain of petrol – the cooker keeps its promise and starts operating quietly without the usual quirks. Initially with a yellowish, at operating temperature soon with a blue flame. According to the Japanese manufacturer, the Stormbreaker brings almost 3500 watts. After about 30 seconds you can switch to “Run”. Finally, the residual pressure is released with “Air” before the cooker is disassembled in reverse order and with almost no fuel spills.

After about a year, the Soto has gotten some patina, but it still works as reliably as on the first day. The burner head is intended to serve as a windbreak, which only works to a limited extent, which is why we have also invested in a foldable counterpart for stormy use. The stove does not fully live up to its name, but otherwise exceeds expectations.