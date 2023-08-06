Camping | Pirjo Ressam inherited three summer cottages from his father – This is what it’s like to be a cottage owner against your will

Pirjo Ressam’s Kokkolan cottage stood for ten years in the middle of the forest without users.

Many Finns inherit a summer house – perhaps against their will. One of them is Pirjo Ressam from Kokkola, who feels he is trapped in two cottages. Due to circumstances, the relationship with camping has also changed.

Ai that you you start camping, Piro and By Samir Ressam loved ones wondered a few years ago.

Pirjo and his mother had recently inherited several summer cottages when his father had died, and the couple decided to start spending time in one of them.