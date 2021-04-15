Camping One hundred different excursion destinations in Uusimaa have now been compiled into an online service – The purpose is to direct people to places other than their favorite destinations

The updated uuvi.fi website now contains information on almost a hundred outdoor destinations.

Corona time has inspired Finns to go on nature trips even more diligently. To serve this need, an updated outdoor destination service was opened on Thursday.

Uuvi.fiThe site guides you on a trip to almost a hundred destinations in Uusimaa. The presentation of the website on the sites is impressive. Previously, the site offered 40 items.

“The site is being updated and more items are being added to it all the time,” says the special designer Silva Sallamaa About the Uusimaa Recreation Area Association.

Updated The service has been created in co-operation between Espoo, Helsinki, Kirkkonummi, Sipoo, Vantaa, Vihti, Metsähallitus and the Uusimaa Recreation Area Association.

The purpose of the redesigned website is to tell about outdoor destinations centrally, ie those who like nature can look for an excursion destination in one place. In the past, information has been scattered in different places, and it may have been difficult for a hiker to find the right sites.

Some kind of problem has been that the most famous hiking spots are downright congested from time to time. Now that easily accessible information about other sites is provided, this may alleviate pressure at congestion sites.

Nuuksio and Sipoonkorpi in particular have been popular with hikers. “Haukkalampi in Nuuksio has been really congested,” says Sallamaa.

“I think the updated service will equalize visitors to more destinations. That is what it is about. ”

The service includes, among other things, fire-fighting instructions. There is a link to HSL’s route guide and Google Maps, so it’s easy to know where you are.

Sallamaa says that as the popularity of moving around in nature grows, there are now a lot of people who are unfamiliar with the rules of nature hiking. Their information needs have been taken into account in the site guidelines.

For example, fire handling instructions are needed.

Making a fire and frying sausages by the campfire is popular with hikers. Campfires may be congested. Sallamaa therefore recommends considering a snack other than a hot sausage.

Sallamaa believes that the popularity of hiking is not only due to the limitations of the Corona period.

“The growing popularity of going outdoors was already visible before the onset of the corona pandemic. In the metropolitan area, the population is growing and people are more in need of recreation in nature. I believe that this phenomenon has come to stay, ”says Sallamaa.