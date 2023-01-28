Traveling with the house on your back is undoubtedly a way of life; an alternative to traditional tourism that has found its place this week in the Region of Murcia. Lovers of caravans, motorhomes and ‘campers’ will be able to find their perfect car in the third edition of the Levante Caravaning and Free Time Show at the Palace of Fairs and Exhibitions of the Region of Murcia (Ifepa), in Torre Pacheco.

Despite its short life, the fair has already become the third most important nationally within the sector and expects to exceed the number of attendees of the last edition, which was around 16,000 people. For Francisco Navarro, president of the organizing committee, the reason why many people decide to choose this type of vehicle instead of conventional cars is clear, since adventurers prefer to “travel comfortably in freedom” and thus be able to go out “whenever they want and wherever they want”.

With more than 15,000 square meters of exhibition space, visitors will be able to find auxiliary products for sale that will help make their stays more comfortable -such as stoves, stoves or camping accessories-, as well as their perfect car, with prices ranging from 35,000 and 45,000 euros, up to 400,000 euros.

Rubén Navarro Fernández, commercial director of Ifepa, highlights the presence of national clients: “there is a public that comes from the Canary Islands or from Palma de Mallorca”, and also appreciates the visit of German, French and British tourists who have “high purchasing power » and help the development of the sector.