Camping | Irresponsible hikers light bonfires regardless of prohibitions – Eija Seppänen, who lives next to the National Park, is already afraid for her home

Some of the hikers think that during a forest fire warning, fires should be made at official campfire sites. However, that is not true.

Vaalalainen Eija Seppänen lives less than ten kilometers from Rokua National Park. During the summer, he often goes outside there. Seppänen says that he is worried that the hikers will not follow the forest fire warning.

The forests of Rokua, located in northern Ostrobothnia, are mainly dry pine forests. The national park was established to protect lichen fabrics. The ground is widely covered by yellow-green lichen lichen.

“When it’s dry weather, it’s like gunpowder! We live right next to it and the worry is that the fire will spread from Rokua National Park and then it won’t stop but at the shore of Oulujärvi,” Seppänen says.

Rokua National Park is a special case. The terrain is so sensitive to fire that during a forest fire warning, you can’t make a fire there, even in a log cabin, day cabin or desert cabin.

Seppänen went out on a Sunday in June at Pitkäjärvi’s home. The wildfire warning was in effect, but the home’s campfire burned.

“There is a sign on the door of Puuliiter that no smoking is allowed during the forest fire warning, but they don’t check it. There is a terrible fear that they will burn the entire fabric.”

Seppänen says that he talked to a couple who were hiking there. They had not known that the forest fire warning was in effect. However, the couple themselves used a camping stove.

A lot of lichen grows in Rokua National Park. The terrain is very dry and easily catches fire.

Before Fire Prevention, Rokua’s lichen fabrics burned approximately every 50–60 years. Rokua’s Pookivaara has an old fire watch tower and a fire watch house from the 1930s. See also Editorial Rats leave sinking ship - European far right, formerly flattered by Putin, now trying to distance him

Customer advisor Ismo Lampi The Liminganlahti nature center says that compliance with forest fire warnings may not be sufficiently monitored in Rokua.

Customer service staff often don’t have time to go out into the terrain, and the nature center’s areas include large areas, for example Perämere National Park and Rokua National Park. It is about 90 kilometers from Liminganlahti to Rokua.

In addition, there are few batch supervisors in Finland. According to Lammi, the control of restrictions is often up to the hikers themselves.

“When there are sausages, they are fried by force. It’s the same sometimes. Or quite often,” he says.

Camping entrepreneur Mika Mannonen has observed the same. He answers the phone from the Kalottireit wilderness area in Käsivarre.

Mannonen’s company organizes camping courses and hikes in different national parks from Nuuksio to Lapland. Sometimes on trips you have to wonder if you even dare to camp somewhere if people are burning campfires despite the prohibitions.

Illegally lit bonfires are often encountered, most recently on June 20 on the Susitapale hiking trail in Ilomantsi.

An unattended campfire was smoking alone at the campsite, and according to Mannonen, it took fifteen liters of water to put it out.

“There was valuable and very dry forest around it.”

Based on Mannonen’s experience, unauthorized campfires are more prominent in some areas, for example in Nuuksio and Seitsemi.

Seiteminen National Park is located in Pirkanmaa. There, a forest restoration burn was carried out in a demarcated area in July 2021. A deliberate restoration burn is different from an uncontrolled fire.

In Nuuksio Mannonen says that he even saw scouts burning a campfire during the forest fire warning. In addition, grandparents hike in the area with their grandchildren making fires.

“It’s not even taught to follow the restrictions,” he says.

In May, in Seven, Mannonen pointed out to the friends who had a campfire during the grass fire warning that it is not allowed. According to Mannonen, they react by shrugging their shoulders.

“It was clearly not an important thing for them. Some think that they do know what they are doing. Then they underestimate the risk. Some don’t find out and hide behind ignorance.”

NuuksioN Unauthorized campfires in the national park Espoo are a problem every summer. In addition to breaking the fire ban, people make bonfires wherever it hurts.

“Let’s collect wood from the terrain or take it from the wood shed and go to the top of the cliff or to the lakeside. It consumes the terrain really a lot, and then we take really big risks”, Metsähallitus’ coastal nature services customer service manager Liisa Neuvonen says.

According to him, some of the hikers think that during the forest fire warning they should make fire at official campfire sites. However, that is not true.

There are four chimney roofs in Nuuksio. They can also be used during a forest fire warning. Otherwise, making fire is completely prohibited.

According to Neuvonen, there was a forest fire in Nuuksio in June in an area of ​​about one hectare. He says that the remains of a campfire and a burnt tent were found in the middle of the fire area.

The fire that started from the unauthorized campfire was difficult to put out because the terrain was challenging and the fire place was difficult to reach.

Western Uusimaa fire chief on duty Tuukka Tuuli says, forest fires are very laborious to put out. They may have to be turned off for well over a day.

In forests, fires can spread unnoticed, and the terrain can be very difficult for firefighters. In addition, for example, stumps burn long and deep. The fire can remain smoldering inside the stump.

“When you have packed the bundles and bags and you think that everything is in order there, after a couple of days smoke starts to rise again due to the force of the wind, and the fire can start again.”

The post-extinguishing and maintenance work of the wildfire that raged in Nuuksio National Park on June 18 took several days. About a hectare of forest burned, and the fire started during a forest fire warning.