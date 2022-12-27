The future Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino (PSB-MA) stated that the camp installed at the Army HQ in Brasília (DF) of protesters opposed to the election result is in “final phase” and being deactivated this Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022).

🇧🇷We are seeing an attempt, unfortunately, to bring political terrorism to Brazil, and we are not going to accept it. Investigations are ongoing, people have been arrested and more people have been arrested”, said Dino in an interview with CNN Brasil.

On the morning of this Tuesday, Dino had mentioned that he expected a voluntary demobilization of the camps by January 1, the date of the presidential inauguration. Otherwise, a second possibility would be compulsory demobilization, according to him. “I hope that this deactivation extends to the entire national territory so that the law is complied with”, declared Dino.

According to Dino, the extremists related to violent acts in the capital are “dangerous”, but correspond to small groups. The future minister claims that the inauguration ceremony will be held safely, with isolation of the Planalto area and full mobilization of the Federal District police forces.

🇧🇷At a time when, unfortunately, resistance to the legitimate result of the polls has been taking place, albeit in a declining way, the use of force has been increasing. So we have several arrests already made, several arrests to be made, we have several ongoing investigations that will result in new arrest requests for very serious crimes, whose sentences can reach up to 30 years”, declared Dino.

Earlier this Tuesday, the future minister said that he will send to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) a request for the suspension of all possessions and carrying of weapons in Brasília from Wednesday (28.Dec) until January 2, 2023, a day after the presidential inauguration.