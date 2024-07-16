Camping | If the water level drops, the boundaries of your cabin may change

Camping|As the water level rises, an area may remain between the cottage plot and the common water area, which the cottager no longer owns.

If the land on the beach of the cottage rises or the water level drops, the cottager does not necessarily own his shoreline anymore.

According to the Land Surveying Institute, new land can be created on the shore due to rising land or lowering the water level of a water body, which is part of the water area. The land area between the plot and the water is called a water waste.

The boundaries of the inheritance plot are often determined decades ago. In Finland, the boundaries of the plot do not change by themselves, even if the terrain changes.

Usually, the lakes are jointly owned by the owners of the lakeside plots, in which case the water waste belongs to the common water area, says the Land Survey.

You can claim water waste for yourself by applying for a water waste redemption from the facility. After reclaiming the water waste, the beach plot reaches the water.

“The benefit of redeeming water waste is very situational. The benefit can be a building permit, reaching a certain area or the feeling that your own ownership is on a secure basis,” says the manager responsible for redemptions and evaluation of the institution Mauri Asmundela in the bulletin.

Waterless redemption costs at least 2,300 euros. However, the price of redeeming water waste is determined by the size of the redeemed area. For example, for the redemption of a maximum of one hectare, the institution says that it charges 2,890 euros.

The redeemer must also pay compensation to the owner of the area, i.e. for a common water area, as well as the transfer tax.

According to the institution’s estimate, it takes an average of 5–8 months to process the redemption of water waste.

According to Asmundela, half of the water waste redemptions applied for in July will be taken care of this autumn and the rest next spring or summer.

“If you are concerned about the ownership of the water waste on your own beach, it can be easily fixed. In Finland, 500–800 pieces of water waste are redeemed every year,” says Asmundela.