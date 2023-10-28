A drain, for ‘the scum of society’. But the permanent residents of Camping Henkie never want to leave. For a while it seemed like it would have to happen, but to the relief of the residents, the municipality of Lopik is purchasing this refuge for those who have reached the bottom of the well. “Some wouldn’t keep their chickens here, but it just depends on what you’re happy with.”

