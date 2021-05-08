M.or more than a thousand campers demonstrated on Saturday for the opening of campsites. They drove their vehicles in a convoy over a Rhine bridge, connecting the two state capitals Mainz in Rhineland-Palatinate and Wiesbaden in Hesse. According to the organizer, 1200 vehicles were involved in the approved protest.

The “Camping at a distance” initiative calls for the parking spaces and campsites to be opened immediately. Camping is “one of the safest forms of travel”. To ban it is “not fair – neither for campers nor for campsite operators”.

1200 vehicles also took part in a first camper parade on April 17th in Berlin. According to the organizer, campers from all over Germany traveled to the new edition in the Rhine-Main area, for example from the island of Rügen.