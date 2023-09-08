Camping | A slight increase in the number of visitors to national parks: the landscapes of Lake Finland and Lapland are more popular than before

The top readings of the national park craze of the corona restriction years were left behind.

Lake Finland and Lapland’s national parks have attracted more visitors this year than before, according to Metsähallitus’ statistics.

In January–July, the combined number of visitors to all of Finland’s 41 national parks increased by two percent compared to the same time last year.

“The camping boom is still going strong, and the spark of nature hobby that was born during the pandemic has not gone out. Compared to the time before the corona virus, i.e. to 2019, there is a 14 percent increase in the number of visits to national parks,” says the director of nature services Henrik Jansson Metsähallitus’ bulletin.

By the end of July, more than 570,000 national park visitors had traveled to the landscapes of Lake Finland, which is six percent more than last year.

Among the national parks, Päijänne National Park, located in the municipalities of Padasjoki, Sysmä and Asikkala, clearly increased its number of visitors the most. The national park located in the southern part of Päijänne was visited by almost 46,000 visitors by the end of July, which is almost 30,000 more than in the same period last year.

Five percent visitor growth was also seen in Lapland’s national parks, which with more than 850,000 visitors still attracted the most visitors. According to Metsäliitto, the good winter tourist season increased the number of visits to Lapland.

The biggest national parks are still Lapland’s Pallas-Yllästunturi National Park with over 400,000 visitors and Urho Kekkonen National Park with around 260,000 visitors.

The number of visitors to Salla National Park, which was established last year, increased by 26 percent to approximately 45,000 visitors.

This year, by the end of July, there had been a total of more than 2.25 million visitors to Finland’s national parks.

However, reading about the national park craze of the corona restriction years was left behind.

In the peak year 2021, there were almost 2.5 million national park visits in January-July. At that time, the number of visitors for the whole year exceeded four million for the first time.