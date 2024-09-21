Venice- Federica Manzon with “Alma” (Feltrinelli) he won the 62nd edition of the Campiello Prize. Second place went to Anthony Franchini with “The fire that you carry inside” (Marsilio), third place for Emanuel Trevi with “The House of the Magician” (Ponte delle Grazie). Fourth Michael Mari with “Locus Desperatus” (Einaudi) and fifth place for Vanni Santoni with “Dilaga ovunque” (Laterza). Paolo Rumiz wins the 2024 Campiello Lifetime Achievement Award. The final ceremony was held at the Gran Teatro La Fenice in Venice.

During the ceremony, the winners of the other awards provided by the Il Campiello Foundation were also awarded: the Opera Prima, assigned to Fiammetta Palpati with “The House of the White Orphans” (Laurana Editore): the Campiello Natura – Venice Gardens Foundation Award, won by Emanuela Evangelista with the book “Amazonia. A life in the heart of the forest” (Editori Laterza); the winners of the second edition of the Campiello Junior, Angel Petrosino with “A child, a cat and a dog” (Einaudi Ragazzi) in the 7-10 year category, and Daniela Palumbo with “La notte più bella” (Piemme) for the 11-14 age category. Finally, it was the occasion to celebrate the winner of the 29th edition of the Campiello Giovani, Julia Arnoldi19 years old from Dalmine (Bergamo), who won the prize with the story “Just before the last agreement”. She was awarded by Cristina Balbo, regional director of Veneto Ovest and Trentino Alto Adige of Intesa Sanpaolo, main sponsor of the prize and exclusive partner of Campiello Giovani.